Five Police Injured in drugs bust shootout

28 March 2023

Five Police offers have been injured in a drugs bust shootout in a chalet in El Moralet in Alicante.

The shooting took place this morning during an anti-drug operation and the building is currently cordoned off by the Guardia Civil and Alicante local police.

The search for drugs took place at around seven this morning when a man inside the chalet barricaded himself in and began shooting at police surrounding the building. Four of the police were injured by shotgun wounds and the fifth officer was injured in a fall.

Neighbours said there were many shots and they were woken up with a start this morning. “You can imagine,” said a resident of the area to the 20 minutes newspaper reporter.

The Guardia Civil officers involved in the shooting were transferred to the General Hospital of Alicante where they are being treated. Fortunately, there are no serious injuries. The most serious injury is to an officer who has a gunshot wound to his arm. He is under observation.

The alleged perpetrator of the shots has now been arrested by the Guardia Civil, along with his wife who was in the chalet with her husband when the shots were being fired by both the man and the police.

