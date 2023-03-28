Garum Photography Exhibition by Antonio Gonzalez Caro

By Anna Ellis • 28 March 2023 • 16:45
Garum Photography Exhibition. Image: Antonio Gonzalez Caro
The almadraba is an ancient fishing art, existing since the time of the Phoenicians when they already used it on the Cadiz coast.
It consists of installing a maze of nets in the passage of the bluefin tuna, when it goes from the Atlantic to the Mediterranean Sea, to reproduce.
The fishermen take advantage of this migratory movement to lead the tuna to their nets, where, once gathered, they proceed to capture it.
Garvm is a photographic project that shows this type of fishing from a more personal, deeper point of view, creating an atmosphere that transports the viewer to this universe, in a different way.
The exhibition can be viewed at the Casa de las Tejerinas, Plaza de las Flores, 29680 Estepona, Malaga from Tuesday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. then from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
For more information call (+34) 952 80 90 00.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.