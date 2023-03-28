Garum Photography Exhibition by Antonio Gonzalez Caro

The almadraba is an ancient fishing art, existing since the time of the Phoenicians when they already used it on the Cadiz coast.

It consists of installing a maze of nets in the passage of the bluefin tuna, when it goes from the Atlantic to the Mediterranean Sea, to reproduce.

The fishermen take advantage of this migratory movement to lead the tuna to their nets, where, once gathered, they proceed to capture it.

Garvm is a photographic project that shows this type of fishing from a more personal, deeper point of view, creating an atmosphere that transports the viewer to this universe, in a different way.

The exhibition can be viewed at the Casa de las Tejerinas, Plaza de las Flores, 29680 Estepona, Malaga from Tuesday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. then from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more information call (+34) 952 80 90 00.