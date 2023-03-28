Girl with serious injuries after bus accident in Murcia

By Sarah Newton-John • 28 March 2023 • 21:17

Ambulance called in Murcia/Shutterstock Images

A 13-year-old girl was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca’ hospital after being hit by the bus on the Gran Vía Escultor Francisco Salzillo , in the municipality of Murcia .

The event occurred around 7:58 p.m., when the ‘1-1-2’ Emergency Coordination Center in the Region of Murcia received a number of calls reporting the accident.

A Local Police patrol, a Mobile Emergency Unit of the Emergency and Emergency Management ‘061’, traveled to the place.

The girl was treated “in situ” for head, face and neck injuries and then taken by ambulance to hospital where she remains for treatment.

