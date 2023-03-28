Keir Starmer to confirm Corbyn will NOT represent Labour at the next election.

By John Ensor • 28 March 2023 • 11:13

Corbyn to go independent? Credit: Twitter

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is expected to announce that Jeremy Corbyn will not stand as a Labour MP at the next general election at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Tuesday March 28, according to The Guardian.

A proposed motion makes it clear that Labour’s ruling body will not endorse Corbyn as a Labour candidate for the Westminster election expected next year.

Last month the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) removed the measures imposed over its past failings on antisemitism.

While not mentioning antisemitism explicitly, the motion says Labour’s electoral prospects would be “significantly diminished” should Corbyn be a Labour candidate.

It concludes, “The Labour party’s interests, and its political interests at the next general election, are not well served by Mr Corbyn running as a Labour party candidate”.

Corbyn responded by saying Starmer had blackened Labour’s democratic foundations and ignored the rights of Labour members.

Starmer has also invited Labour MPs, and supporters of Corbyn to leave the party if they did not agree with his stance on driving out antisemitism.

Previously, Corbyn accused the new leader of a “flagrant attack on the democratic rights” of Islington North members, saying it was for them “not party leaders” to decide who their candidate should be.

Corbyn quit as leader in 2019 after labour suffered its worst election defeat in 80 years.

The NEC has the power to endorse, or not endorse, a candidate selected for election. It is expected to back the move.

A spokesperson for Momentum, the grassroots group said: “We utterly condemn this venal and duplicitous act from Keir Starmer, which further divides the Labour party and insults the millions of people inspired by Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership

“We urge all NEC representatives to reject this anti-democratic manoeuvre tomorrow – it should be for Islington North Labour members to decide their candidate, not a neighbouring MP drunk on his own power.”

