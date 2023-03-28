Lights, Camera, Axarquía: Nerja selected as destination for short film

By Betty Henderson • 28 March 2023 • 15:52

A film crew captures Nerja bathed in sunlight for a short film as part of Malaga Film Festival. Photo credit: Mancomunidad Costa del Sol Axarquía

NERJA’S natural beauty has been recognised once more as the Axarquía coastal location was chosen to host the filming of a short film called “No nos moverán”.

The film was announced at Malaga Film Festival on Friday, March 24 by Axarquía Film and Nerja Council who have sponsored it and provided advice to producers in scouting the best filming locations. Axarquía once again took centre-stage in the short film (MAFIZ) section of the festival.

The short film “No nos moverán” tells the story of a young man who searches for his long-lost father with the only clue that he was an extra in the legendary series “Verano Azul”. A young man walks the streets of Nerja, showcasing the most iconic locations from the series, which was shot between 1979 and 1980.

The film was created by 20 filmmaking experts who were invited to participate in a team challenge at the festival on the theme of “Malaga and Love in the Time of Artificial Intelligence”.

Regional Tourism Representative, Juan Peñas, highlighted the importance of supporting young entrepreneurs and promoting the region as a filming destination, saying the event creates a bridge between successful digital content creators and global producers.