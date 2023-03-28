Looking for some Easter fun? Head to Help at Home Easter Fair

The fair is being held at the Milk and Honey Bar and Bistro in the Flamenca Beach Commercial Centre.

Melissa Fanning will be singing live from 2.PM and over 30 stalls are taking part.

Recently, Help at Home Costa Blanca was the invited charity to the St Patrick’s day parade in Cabo Roig. The charity had several groups of volunteers who went around with buckets and collecting tins.

A whopping €1200 was raised on the day which will be a big help for the charity to fund future projects.

Mental Health is a major issue worldwide, and social integration is one way of preventing loneliness and isolation. In Spain over 20 per cent of people are over the age of 65, in this area of the Costa Blanca the figure is likely to be 25 per cent.

It has been a long-term aim of the charity to open a centre for people to socialise.

The charity recently conducted a survey of approx 250 people, who said that they would be interested in having a facility of this type available to them. Help at Home envisage a safe space for people of all ages and nationalities to meet and enjoy a cup of coffee, a piece of cake and a chat.

The group will be open to mums with babies, toddlers, older people, and lonely people – everyone!

The charity is actively looking for a suitable location and hopes that they can find somewhere suitable near their shops in the Flamenca Beach Commercial Centre.

Watch this space as they hope to make an announcement as soon as possible.