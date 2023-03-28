Malaga is ready to introduce your children and grandchildren to English Rock Band “The Beatles”

Cabaret Garage is pleased to offer Los Beatles en Familia which is a didactic-musical experience of an unforgettable concert for the whole family. This is an event where adults and children can discover the history of the Beatles while they participate, sing and dance.

Los Beatles en Familia is a fantastic didactic show with the classics of the famous band by the great band, SilverBeats, accompanied by clowns, Pin and Baba, that will delight the younger generation with their fun occurrences during the show.

Los Beatles en Familia is on at Cabaret Garage, Av. de los Guindos, 19, 29004 Malaga, on April 16 starting at midday

For more information head to the website https://www.lacocheracabaret.com/ call: (+34) 952 246 668.