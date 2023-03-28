Man shot dead by wife on Facebook live

By John Ensor • 28 March 2023 • 10:07

Man Killed by wife. Credit: Shutterstock

Kadejah Michelle Brown, 28, from Mississippi has been charged with murder after she allegedly shot and killed her husband Jeremy Brown, 28, inside their home in Lowndes County on Saturday March 25, writes The Daily Mail.

The whole incident was captured on Facebook Live, with Kadejah’s mother also present. In the video, the two women are shown discussing how husband Jeremy is never around to help with the children and housework just before he walks in the door.

In the footage, the man is talking on his mobile as Kadejah attempts to grab the man’s phone and tries to goad him into talking.

‘Don’t touch me. I’ll call the police over that,’ he says.

As the fight continues, Kadejah’s mother adds, ‘This is your family, you’re supposed to be here helping, taking care of these kids. . .y’all need to start talking about this.’

As the fight turns physical Kadejah then yells ‘I’ll kill your a**, b**ch.’

A second later, a loud bang is heard followed by screaming with Kadejah yelling out ‘oh s**t, I don’t wanna go to jail.’ Her mother then runs out of the house screaming ‘help me’.

In the background, a child can be heard crying ‘I want daddy,’

‘Your daddy’s dead,’ Kadejah responds through sobs.

The mother of four then says, ‘the gun went off. . .I didn’t know one in the chamber, I’m sorry baby.’

Brown was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Lowndes County Adult Detention Centre.

The couple who celebrated their anniversary earlier this month were known to have a history of domestic violence.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.