Meme Coins like Dogecoin and Big Eyes Coin offer much needed relief the Crypto Market Needs

By EWN • 28 March 2023 • 14:45

As we are well into the 21st century, there are significant changes in the way things are done. Almost all industries in the world today have experienced a facelift to match the current times. In fact, there are new additions to the world today that have never before been seen. One such incredible addition is the advent of digital currency. When cryptocurrency first made its debut in the mainstream scene, many were skeptical and doubtful. Others were dismissive and labeled the idea of digital currency as a cockamamie idea. However, change happens whether or not we are ready for it. The crypto market blossomed and bloomed. Apart from the banking and finance sector, almost all other industries have felt the touch of the crypto market. With numerous coins that tackle several industries, the 21st century is ushering us into another era. From medicine to manufacturing, the crypto market has a coin or two that offers a unique solution to their issues. Some of the interesting crypto assets that are indeed making a difference are Dogecoin (DOGE) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Dogecoin (DOGE): The First Meme Coin that set the pace for others

Dogecoin (DOGE) is well known as the coin that singlehandedly created a completely new sector in the crypto market. The coin that was created as a joke is now one of the biggest crypto assets in the market today. Dogecoin (DOGE) was released in 2013 as a joking response to the only trend at the time. It might have been created to take a stab at Bitcoin (BTC), but the coin has now risen to the top of the meme coin ranks. Dogecoin (DOGE) has enjoyed the attention of several investors and traders, which has undoubtedly helped the crypto asset in the long run.

In return, Dogecoin (DOGE) has provided immense financial value for its members. The crypto asset has no doubt grown to become a significant aspect of the crypto community. During the previous bull market, Dogecoin (DOGE) reached an impressive all-high of 0.68 dollars. This peak generated immense value for its early investors. The public acknowledgment from the richest man on the planet certainly does not hurt the coin in any way. The success story of Dogecoin (DOGE) has inspired several developers to create their own meme coin and hopefully watch it bloom in the market as well.

Big Eyes (BIG): The Latest Meme Coin enjoying extreme popularity

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is already on everyone’s lips for a new coin. The coin might still be in its presale stages, but it is gaining more attention than anyone would have guessed. The crypto asset has already amassed over 20 million dollars in its presale and does not show any signs of slowing down. The crypto asset obviously took lessons from its predecessors, and it is putting those lessons to good use. Big Eyes Coin(BIG) set itself apart in the world of saturated dog-related meme coins by drawing its inspiration from cats instead. The crypto asset has grand plans and lofty ambitions. It hopes to develop an excellent ecosystem that makes use of all the decentralised market has to offer. By exploiting the benefits of the DeFi ecosystem, the crypto asset is set to provide maximum value for its community. The crypto asset is also looking to exploit the NFT sector once it is up and running. Within the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem, users will be able to buy, sell and trade Big Eyes Coin (BIG) NFTs. The users can also become exclusive members of the Sushi Crew should they so desire. By becoming members of the Sushi Crew, they will be eligible for several bonuses and airdrops and have access to all the special goodies the crypto platform has to offer.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido