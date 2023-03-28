New Memecoin Project Dogetti to upset Cardano and Theta Metaverses with DAO Structure

By EWN • 28 March 2023 • 15:00

The latest features in token development must be the establishment of a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation where users have the final say on the token’s future. Many-a-token have experienced chronic lags because their communities lost interest in the longevity of the protocol. With a DAO, the users have a stake in the token’s relevance, with which they will decide its proceedings. New memecoin token Dogetti (DETI) seems to fortify its protocol with a DAO structure that will help the platform compete with established projects like Cardano (ADA) and Theta Network (THETA). Read on to find out more about Dogetti (DETI) and its novel protocol.

Investors pleased with Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is one of the fastest-growing CashFi networks in the cryptocurrency market. The token launched in 2017, introducing the famous proof of stake protocol into the crypto space, which proved more energy efficient. The Ouroboros protocol exists within the blockchain, where it reduces the energy spent validating and storing transactions.

Cardano’s blockchain is another novel turning point for token development. The token exists on a double-layered blockchain structure, compromising computing and a settlement layer. The computing layer handles transaction execution and processing, while the settlement layer works closely with the protocol to balance user wallets and accounts after transactions.

The close relationship between the protocol and the blockchain layers helps the Cardano (ADA) network maintain high transaction processing speeds regardless of the number of users on the server. The Haskell programming language was employed in creating the codes, as the developers aimed for a stable and secure network system.

One of Cardano’s latest projects is the Metaverse space created for NFT exploration. The Metaverse, named Pavia, enables users to buy LAND tokens and import NFTs onto such assets. Like Decentraland, the users develop their land spaces using NFTs from other sources.

Cardano (ADA) currently sells for $0.39 on Coinbase, as the token has experienced a significant increase since the start of the bull run.

Theta Network improves streaming quality

Theta Network (THETA) was the first token to address video streaming quality and proffer a solution to improving bandwidth sharing in the cryptocurrency market. The token launched its Metaverse full of tools to aid improved video sharing while incentivising users that contribute their bandwidth into the sharing pool.

Theta Network (THETA) was originally established on the Ethereum blockchain, where it maximised the extensive toolset and user base to establish itself in the crypto space. While on its own, Theta maintains a close relationship with the Ethereum network, as it still promotes its services on the blockchain.

Theta runs on a Byzantine Fault Tolerance Consensus protocol, a composite proof of stake modification that offers even faster transactions. The network uses a small set of validators to initially approve transactions while a larger subset completes the validation. The process accounts for the speedy processing on Theta.

Coinbase lists THETA coins at about $0.99.

Dogetti to become Top Doge Coin

Dogetti (DETI) will be looking to upset the big players in the crypto space soon as it hopes to place its strength in its members. The developers have incorporated the DAO feature and will encourage users to participate actively in decision-making on the project. Here are a few reasons you should be in that community as soon as the presale event starts.

Dogetti (DETI) will be hosting key features to enhance its blockchain delivery to its users. The first is the exchange system, which promotes the swapping of coins that exist on the Ethereum network, particularly ERC-20. It makes it aside for users to bring their coins from other projects and convert them into DETI tokens, as long as they are all on the ERC-20 standard. The exchange will boost Dogetti’s (DETI) chances at a top-rank listing post-presale, as demand for the token will rise significantly through increased activity on the coin swap platform.

Dogetti’s (DETI) NFT marketplace will also feature avatars created by both developers and users for public sales. The marketplace will encourage users to grow their collections on the platform, while they either promote projects or participate in new projects. The NFTs could be a gateway into a future Metaverse expansion.

Lastly, the DAO structure will ensure the community is at the helm of affairs as it relates to the coin’s growth and sustenance. The users will have a major say in the platform’s future, as they will always have to approve developer suggestions. This will create trust and a sense of belonging that could contribute significantly to Dogetti’s (DETI) success.

