Pedestrians ensured access to cross runway after new Gibraltar Airport tunnel opens later this week

By Chris King • 28 March 2023 • 1:56
Image of Gibraltar international Airport.
Credit: Google maps - O K
As reported this Monday, March 27, by the Gibraltar Chronicle, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by the Government of Gibraltar and the Ministry of Defence. The agreement will ensure that after the scheduled opening of the new airport tunnel this Friday 31, pedestrians will still be allowed to access the runway at Winston Churchill Avenue.
A spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said: “The MoU also allows for the runway crossing to be opened to emergency services vehicles in exceptional circumstances, upon request”. Cyclists, scooter/e-scooter riders and mobility scooter users are also included among those who have access.
Chief Secretary Darren Grech signed the MoU on behalf of His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar last Friday 24. Sarah Bayless signed on behalf of the Command Secretary on behalf of the Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Fabian Picardo, Gibraltar’s Chief Minister was present at the signing, along with Hector Montado, the Chief Technical Officer. They were accompanied by Commodore Tom Guy, the Commander of British Forces in Gibraltar.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
