By Imran Khan • 28 March 2023 • 17:12

Politician POISONED in Russia after speaking against Ukraine invasion Image: Instagram

A Russian politician has revealed that she had been poisoned after she fell in November last year for criticising the Russian war in Ukraine

A politician who has been critical of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has revealed that she had been poisoned after she condemned the war.

This statement was made by 32-year-old Russian politician Elvira Vikhareva who said that traces of potassium dichromate, an extremely toxic substance, were found in her blood after she criticized the Russian government.

According to the Mirror, Vikhareva had fallen severely ill in November last year, as she suffered from symptoms of muscle spasms, severe stomach pains and hair loss.

Her condition then worsened until February 2023.

The defiant politician then revealed her test results during an interview with Russia´s Sota news channel, which showed traces of the toxic chemical, used as an oxidizing agent, in her blood.

Vikhareva stated that she “would not be appealing to the police as she knew anyone who was opposed to the war would be seen as enemy number one”.

“I don’t have any assumptions but if a person has an anti-war position and is in Russia, and can express their thoughts clearly about what is going on in Russia and Ukraine, then they are enemy number one”, she added.

She continued that “going to the police for help would be like going to a bloody executioner” and said, “I survived and I want my survival to aggrieve those who were responsible.”

Vikhareva also earlier announced on social media that her “body began to give up” and that she had to frequently visit the doctor.

In 2021, Vikhareva had worked for Dmitry Gudkov during election campaigns, who had been exiled.

