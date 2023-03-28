Restaurant sinks in St Petersburg

By Sarah Newton-John • 28 March 2023 • 10:49

St Petersburg, Russia/Shutterstock Images

A quirky restaurant called “The Silver Whale” that floated on the Neva River in St Petersburg, Russia, has flooded in icy conditions and was partially submerged on its side early Monday, according to reports.

The eatery apparently never opened for business and was currently unused. It was put up for sale at €423,000 in September last year.

Owners of the boat, which was shaped a bit like a whale, initially wanted to moor it on the Moskva River, Moscow, but the project wasn’t agreed so it was moved to St Petersburg in 2018.

A Twitter user said: ”’I remember this thing, passed by. But it’s probably for the best, it somehow looked ugly.”

Another user said: “Highly symbolic. The whole miserable, dysfunctional country has capsized.”

Meanwhile, a different user showed remorse, adding: ‘Wow. All this time I was admiring it. Beautiful.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.