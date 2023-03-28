Retro revving: Classic Car Show impresses in Mojácar Playa

By Betty Henderson • 28 March 2023 • 11:31

An array of classic cars line up at Mojácar Playa along the seafront for all to admire. Photo credit: 950 Car Show (via email)

CAR enthusiasts from across the region flocked to Mojácar Playa on Sunday, March 26 for the monthly 950 Classic & Performance Car Show. The event, held on the beachfront opposite Scotty’s, was a resounding success, drawing an impressive array of classic and retro vehicles for all to admire.

The event is more a gathering of automotive enthusiasts, but is also a celebration of the artistry and craftsmanship that went into creating these timeless vehicles. Many of the cars on display had been lovingly restored by their owners, who chatted with visitors about their experiences.

From vintage roadsters to sleek sports cars and everything in between, the show offered something for everyone. There was plenty to marvel at for all guests, whether car experts or new to the show.

For those who couldn’t make it to the event in person, organisers created a video showcasing some of the highlights of the show. This video is available online: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=200639846001150&ref=sharing

The event will return next month for another exhilarating edition.