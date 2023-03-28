Rings of Power movie criticised by PETA for death of horse

By Julia Cameron • 28 March 2023 • 10:12

Photo by Kwadrat at Shutterstock

Amazon has released a statement while filming the Rings of Power production to the media announcing the death of a horse on set.

The statement said:

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a production horse. “The incident took place in the morning while the horse was being exercised before trials. Filming had not yet started. Both a veterinarian and a representative from the American Humane Association were present at the time. A subsequent necropsy has confirmed that the horse died of heart failure.”

However, according to the Guardian newspaper, PETA isn’t satisfied with this explanation. They said “The dead horse would have been surrounded by 30 other horses when his heart stopped.

They accused Amazon of “animal exploitation.” Lisa Lange, PETA’s vice president asked that the production stop using live horses and switch instead to computer-generated imagery (CGI)

The horses for the production are supplied by Devil’s Horseman, a popular horse supplier in the film and TV industry. Previously they supplied horses for productions such as Game of Thrones and The Crown.

It is not the first time producer Peter Jackson has lost horses during the filming of a production. In 2012 three horses were lost during the filming of The Hobbit.

