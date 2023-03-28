Rolling in victory: Mojácar Bowls Club take victory on ninth anniversary

By Betty Henderson • 28 March 2023 • 11:17

Marta of Servigroup, Lesley, Rosemary, Mick and MBC President Joyce Brown. Photo credit: Mojácar Bowls Club (via email)

MOJÁCAR Bowls Club celebrated their ninth anniversary on Thursday, March 9 with an exciting day of play. Club members played with enthusiasm throughout the day, with the final match drawing everyone’s attention. The Mojácar Bowls Club (MBC) and the Almeria Lawn Bowls Club (ALBC) clashed in a thrilling match that had spectators on the edge of their seats.

In a thrilling match, Mojácar emerged victorious for the second time in nine years. The winning team, Lesley Bell, Mick Lunnon, and Rosemary Millar, displayed incredible skill and teamwork, leaving the ALBC runners-up, Reg Birmingham, Peter, and Linda Latham, in their wake.

Founded in 2014, the Mojácar Bowls Club is known for its friendly, welcoming atmosphere and has approximately 50 members who either live in Spain or visit regularly. Visitors, touring teams, and visiting clubs are always welcome to join in on the fun.

For those new to the sport, the club offers three free lessons with qualified coaches to get them started on their bowling journey. For more information about the club visit their website: https://www.mojacarbc.com/?fbclid=IwAR24yHfhKJ_sCE9JoTuToujFgr2NicJDvbCrnpBBDCO13zqNG1TLaJluamw