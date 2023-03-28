Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Solana (SOL) price remains stable, but Collateral Network (COLT) is set to surpass both

By EWN • 28 March 2023 • 13:00

The crypto world is always evolving, and finding projects with growth potential is not easy. However, some tokens show greater potential, like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Solana (SOL).

Still, a new token, Collateral Network (COLT), is set to surpass both in terms of price growth and is currently in its presale phase and could surge 35x before summer.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) gained a lot of attention in the crypto space in 2021, thanks in part to its similarity to Dogecoin (DOGE). Dubbed the “Doge Killer,” Shiba Inu became the second-largest meme coin in the world.

While Shiba Inu popularity has decreased since its initial surge, it remains a popular investment. Shiba Inu has a strong marketing and development team, and a wide range of projects it’s working on.

Shiba Inu released an NFT game, a metaverse, and even a chain of fast-food restaurants. With such ambitious plans, it’s no surprise that investors like Shiba Inu. If any token can turn a meme into a brand, it’s Shiba Inu. The question now is whether this brand can create tangible financial returns for investors.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain for decentralised applications (dApps). Its focus on scalability and speed has made it a popular choice for investors. Many even saw Solana as the biggest competitor to Ethereum.

One of the key benefits of Solana is its ability to handle high-throughput transactions. Solana can process up to 65,000 transactions per second, more than any other chain. Additionally, Solana’s support for smart contracts and decentralised finance (DeFi) made it popular among developers.

The platform has received support from major investors in the crypto space. Unfortunately, one of these investors was the now-bankrupt FTX. Consequently, the FTX collapse shook up Solana, causing its price to drop significantly. However, the Solana has since recovered to its earlier level.

Thanks to its strong development team and partnerships, many investors still believe in Solana. Ultimately, its success will depend on maintaining a competitive edge in the blockchain space

Collateral Network (COLT)

Collateral Network (COLT) is a groundbreaking peer-to-peer lending platform changing the game for asset-backed lending. Its innovative approach to asset-backed lending using NFTs has generated a lot of excitement.

Its unique approach made Collateral Network one of the top projects for 2023. Collateral Network enables borrowers to get cash against their assets, be it art, real estate, collectables, jewelry or more. The network mints NFTs backed by their assets, which enable borrowers to get crowd-sourced loans.

This approach provides a fast, secure and transparent way for borrowers to unlock cash from their physical assets. $COLT is the native token that powers the ecosystem and allows holders to become liquidity providers on the network, additionally the NFTs that investors lend funds against are backed 1-to-1 by a real-world physical asset. This way, Collateral Network provides lenders with a tangible asset-backed investment in exchange for a fixed daily passive income.

Collateral Network’s native token COLT offers several additional benefits for token holders. users get discounts on borrowing fees and interests, staking opportunities and more.

Overall, Collateral Network could leave most bigger projects in the dust. Analysts believe that the token will surge 35x during its presale and have placed a $0.35 price target on the COLT token. This is made possible by the project’s decision to reward early backers. These factors make Collateral Network an interesting project to follow in the coming weeks.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

