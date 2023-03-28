Squatters break into octogenerian’s flat in Madrid

By Julia Cameron • 28 March 2023 • 11:16

Photo by Anastasia Yarchevska at Shutterstock

An elderly woman has her apartment in Madrid occupied by squatters.

The woman was staying at her daughter’s home convalescing after an illness when her daughter was informed that squatters had entered her apartment and thrown all her furniture into the street. The apartment is in Calle Embajadores, near Cascorro, Madrid. A neighbour told the press that the squatters had destroyed the entrance and the emergency exit and broken the locks.

The flat is rented to the woman by the Municipal Housing Company and she had apparently been visiting the building once a fortnight to check that everything was in order. She continued to pay her rent and community fees.

The Woman’s daughter told the press “My mother doesn’t know anything about it yet. I am afraid to tell her in case she falls down dead on the spot.”

“My husband doesn’t know anything about it yet either because he’s sick. I am spending a week that I wouldn’t wish on anyone”, she commented.

Her daughter also told Telemadrid “I am suffering and I don’t have anyone I can talk to, on top of that they (the squatters) have thrown away all the clothes she had. Everything she had. This is a shame.”

Political party Partido Popular have said as part of their election campaign that they intend to bring in a law that will throw out squatters from occupied buildings in a maximum of 24 hours.

