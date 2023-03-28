Stirring up excitement: Rincón de La Victoría’s ‘Spoon Route’ breaks record

By Betty Henderson • 28 March 2023 • 16:16
Authorities reflect on the success of Rincón de La Victoria’s culinary ‘Spoon Route’ with event prize winners.
Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Rincón de La Victoria
RINCÓN de La Victoria’s annual Ruta de la Cuchara ‘Spoon Route’ has established itself as a key event on the town’s culinary calendar. This year was the second edition of the event, which was held from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 12, saw more than 34 restaurants get in on the action and €3,700 given away in prize money.
Speaking on Friday, March 24, local Mayor, Francisco Salado described the event as a huge success, saying that 5,179 tapas dishes were sold, 1,379 more than in the last year’s edition.. Participating restaurants received a direct economic boost of €19,237.
During the event, participating restaurants created bespoke tasting menus consisting mainly of dishes which could be eaten with a spoon. The event aims to promote the local gastronomy, showcase the culinary creativity of the restaurants, and attract visitors to the town.
The event also features a competition in which a jury evaluates the tapas based on criteria such as taste, presentation, and originality.
The top prize of €1,000 and a trophy went to La Calma Playa for a traditional dish. The second and third place prizes of €700 and €500 went to La Finca and La Ola respectively.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.