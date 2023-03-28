Stirring up excitement: Rincón de La Victoría’s ‘Spoon Route’ breaks record

By Betty Henderson • 28 March 2023 • 16:16

Authorities reflect on the success of Rincón de La Victoria’s culinary ‘Spoon Route’ with event prize winners. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Rincón de La Victoria

RINCÓN de La Victoria’s annual Ruta de la Cuchara ‘Spoon Route’ has established itself as a key event on the town’s culinary calendar. This year was the second edition of the event, which was held from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 12, saw more than 34 restaurants get in on the action and €3,700 given away in prize money.

Speaking on Friday, March 24, local Mayor, Francisco Salado described the event as a huge success, saying that 5,179 tapas dishes were sold, 1,379 more than in the last year’s edition.. Participating restaurants received a direct economic boost of €19,237.

During the event, participating restaurants created bespoke tasting menus consisting mainly of dishes which could be eaten with a spoon. The event aims to promote the local gastronomy, showcase the culinary creativity of the restaurants, and attract visitors to the town.

The event also features a competition in which a jury evaluates the tapas based on criteria such as taste, presentation, and originality.

The top prize of €1,000 and a trophy went to La Calma Playa for a traditional dish. The second and third place prizes of €700 and €500 went to La Finca and La Ola respectively.