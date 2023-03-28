TERRIFIED sailors flee for their lives after PIRATES hijack ship in Atlantic Ocean  

By Imran Khan • 28 March 2023 • 15:12

The crew onboard the Danish-owned Monjasa Reformer ship rushed into the safe room after the pirates attacked the vessel in the Gulf of Guinea

Pirates have attacked and hijacked a chemical and oil tanker while it was transiting through the Gulf of Guinea.

According to the Mirror, all the crew who were onboard the ship rushed to the safe room to hide from the pirates are they were attacked.

The Monjasa Reformer, which is a Danish-owned ship, was reportedly carrying the Liberian flag at the time, as per the spokesperson of the company.

The statement by the shipping company also said that “The 16 terrified sailors on board the Monjasa Reformer ship rushed for to a safe room to escape the pirates”.

The statement also added, “It was operated by a Dubai-based firm called Montec Ship Management”, which is owned by the Danish business.

Official reports suggest that the pirates boarded the ship while it “was sitting idle around 140 nautical miles west of the Democratic Republic of the Congo”.

The incident was then reported by the company to the French and British navies, who maintain the safety in the area, known for frequent pirate attacks.

The company´s statement also said that “Relevant maritime authorities in the gulf have been notified”.

The Gulf of Guinea which stretched from Angola to Senegal is considered one of the most dangerous areas for ships.

But as per the UN Security Council, “ Thanks to collaborations between naval authorities rolled out in 2021, piracy cases have been on the decline”.

