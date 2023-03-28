By Anna Ellis • 28 March 2023 • 17:54
The Cazbah Ladies' night will create an experience you will never forget. Image: kosmos11 / Shutterstock.com.
Whether it’s a hen party, divorce party, birthday party, work event, or a fun girls’ night out, Cazbah Ladies Night is here to bring a higher level of entertainment to excite your souls and tantalise your fantasies.
Book your tickets on the website www.eventbrite.es and search for The Cazbah or, pay at the bar (cash only).
Doors open on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, at 8:00.PM and the show starts around 9.30.PM.
All seating is first come, first serve (unless you have disabled or medical issues in which case contact (+34) 602535710 to arrange your seating).
The Cazbah Live Lounge is located at Av. de Jerez, 29649 Las Lagunas de Mijas
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
