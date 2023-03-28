UK’s most married man ‘worn out’

By Julia Cameron • 28 March 2023 • 12:53

Ron Shepherd is the UK’s most married man but he’s finally throwing in the towel at the age of 74.

Ron says he is moving into a care home because his eight wives have ‘worn his body out.’ He says he doesn’t like being alone but that after eight marriages he is finally “done.”

He was almost married nine times, but he called off an engagement to an American woman in 2019 because “it didn’t feel right.”

Ron who was speaking to the Somerset Times told the reporter “My health is not good now. I think it’s possible all my wives have worn my body out over the years.”

“The mental and physical stress of the divorces have taken their toll.”

Ron was first married in 166 and he shared three children with his wife Margaret. After two years they divorced, and Ron married Jeanette in 1973. That marriage only lasted a year and then Ron married again to Lesley two years later in 1976. He and Lesley had two children. He left her five years later and she died in 1996.

After that Ron who is a former tour manager for comedian Norman Wisdom, married Kathy in 1982 and they had a daughter. But the marriage didn’t last and Ron wed Sue in 1986 they had two boys and were married for 11 years until Sue threw him out.

Over the next five years, Ron married another three times to Usha, Wan and Weng. His shortest marriage lasted just eleven months. And despite not marrying again up till now he has still had a number of female friends.

Sadly, he says his constant search for love stemmed from the sexual abuse he suffered as a child. He said, “It left me with a lot of problems, I turned to women, I felt safe in the company of women.”

