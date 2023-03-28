Unleashing spring fun: Paws-Patas animal rescue to host Spring Fete

By Betty Henderson • 28 March 2023 • 11:07

Paws-Patas’ Spring Fete will help the organisation to keep rescuing adorable pups like Woezel. Photo credit: PAWS PATAS Animal Shelter (via Facebook)

ATTENTION all animal lovers! Paws-Patas Animal Rescue Shelter are welcoming the new season with an exciting Spring Fete on Sunday, April 16. As well as being a fundraising event, guests can also learn more about the animal rescue shelter’s lifesaving work in its headquarters in Los Gallardos.

From 2pm onwards, the festivities will kick off at the Oasis Pool Bar with an array of stalls showcasing a wide range of bargains and delightful homemade goods, alongside an exciting raffle with incredible prizes. Live music will also be played all afternoon.

The highlight of the event, however, is the opportunity to learn more about Paws-Patas’ exceptional work with abandoned and abused animals. Visitors can witness firsthand the loving attention provided to these animals with meet and greet sessions as well as an opportunity to sign up for the shelter’s volunteering program.

Alongside the fair, guests are also treated with access to the swimming pool and can enjoy a delicious selection of food and drinks.

The event costs €2 to attend which will go towards the shelter. More information is available by email: claire@paws-patas.org.