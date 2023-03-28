By Imran Khan • 28 March 2023 • 12:55

WEATHER: Spain´s AEMET warns of ‘abnormal’ temperatures during Easter Image: IgorZh Shutterstock.com

Spain´s State Meteorological Agency AEMET forecasts weather to be much warmer than usual for Easter

AEMET in Spain has forecasted abnormally warm weather for the Easter week along with much lesser rainfall than usual.

According to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), cited by SER, on Tuesday, March 28, “Unusual warm temperatures for this time of year will prevail in the centre and south of the Peninsula”.

“However, thermometers are expected to drop compared to previous days on Friday and Saturday”, the statement added.

The temperatures in the south, east, and centre of the Spanish peninsula, as well as the Canary Islands, will be particularly warm.

Aside from this, the Balearic Islands will also experience high temperatures.

However, temperatures will drop again in the north of the peninsula.

Rainfall is expected, but Easter Week in most of Spain will not see much of it.

AEMET also states that the temperatures are expected to be above 20 degrees Celsius in the central and southern regions of the Iberian Peninsula during Easter Week.

Rubén Del Campo, AEMET´s spokesman stated that “The forecasts indicate that during the week of 3 to 9 April, coinciding with Easter, temperatures could be above the normal average for the time of year”.

Meanwhile, the north of Spain will experience a significant variation in temperatures.

Se confirma que esta semana será más cálida de lo normal y con escasez de precipitaciones, salvo en el NW, Cornisa Cantábrica y Pirineos. La Semana Santa será más cálida y con menos precipitaciones de lo normal en gran parte del territorio nacional. https://t.co/GLwb1f0XgD pic.twitter.com/HbLsAQvCoM — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) March 28, 2023

In Santander, for example, the maximum on Wednesday will be 27 degrees and on Sunday it will be just 14 degrees.

“It’s not going to be too hot or too cold. It will be mild, a little warmer than normal for the time of year, but not too much warmer than normal”, added Del Campo.

AEMET also stated that rainfall will affect much of the country during the start of the holiday.

Snow is also expected from Saturday onwards in the Pyrenees.

Aside from that, a spell of rain could also fall in Vigo, Santiago de Compostela, Oviedo, Bilbao and Santander.

AEMET warns that the “Weather conditions can change and forecasts are not definitive due to the variable nature of the spring season”.

It added, “So uncertainty will never cease to be present in terms of the weather”.

