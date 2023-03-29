Almuñécar Tourism Office Reigns Supreme with ‘Q for Quality’ Award

By Betty Henderson • 29 March 2023 • 14:35

Authorities from Almuñécar’s tourism industry pose with their tourism ‘Q for Quality’ award. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Almuñécar (via email)

Almuñécar’s Tourism Office, located in the stunning Palace of La Najarra, has been awarded the highly esteemed “Q for Quality Tourism” award by the Spanish Institute for Quality Tourism (ICTE).

This award is one of the most prestigious awards available to the centre, and serves as testament to the office’s commitment to providing exceptional service to visitors, improving continuously, and maintaining the highest quality standards. The office achieved the qualification thanks to meeting rigorous criteria set by the international body for tourism.

Local Councillor for Beaches, Daniel Barbero, said, “We are aware of the importance of providing quality services, and we take great satisfaction in knowing that we offer our visitors the best possible experience.” He added his thanks to the ICTE saying that it recognises the hard work of many in the town’s tourism industry.

The award is a significant milestone which sets the office apart from its competitors and is sure to attract even more visitors to the town.