As Bitcoin’s Bull Market Run Paves way for the Altcoin Season, Top Three Altcoins to buy are Cardano, Dogecoin and Big Eyes Coin

It is well known that Bitcoin (BTC) is the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization. It holds a significant portion of the trading volume, creating a metric that compares BTC to non-BTC cryptos, also known as altcoins.

While Bitcoin’s dominance used to be 100%, it has fallen since altcoins gained popularity. Bitcoin Dominance currently is at 48%, which is a rejection area for the dominance to feed money back into the altcoins. Altcoin distributions begin when Bitcoin hits the 49% mark.

An altcoin Season usually begins when the altcoin market cap overtakes Bitcoin’s market cap. It is then that seasoned traders and investors adjust their diversified portfolios accordingly. DeFi analysts and crypto enthusiasts are rooting for three Altcoins this season: Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE) and the new Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Cardano Expects 11% Spike

Cardano (ADA) was created in 2017 by Ethereum’s Co-Founder, Charles Hoskinson. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and is the native cryptocurrency of the Cardano Blockchain. The project has a strong community with the belief that it is going to stay around for a long time to come. It is the reason for the community to be so bullish on the Ethereum-killer. It has been showing signs of an uptrend and is expected to have an 11% spike in the near future. With this promising rise, ADA could soon target $0.4945.

Dogecoin: The Most Promising Altcoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) began as a joke in 2013 but soon gained tremendous popularity as a meme coin, most of which is attributed to Elon Musk, also known as Dogefather. Elon Musk has been tweeting about Dogecoin consistently that has made it a favourite among the crypto enthusiasts.

Now that Musk wants to integrate cryptocurrencies with Twitter, Dogecoin seems to be the top choice of crypto to be accepted as the viable mode of crypto payments on his platform. This will certainly result in a price spike in the coming future, making DOGE one of the most promising altcoins to consider for the Altcoin Season

Big Eyes Coin to launch Soon

Big eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin which has grown a big cat community in a short span of time. Still in its presale stage 12, the altcoin has raised a whopping $32.4 million in its presale. The meme coin appears as a whiff of fresh air in the Dog coins world. Soon to launch, Big eyes has always kept the community at the core. With its bonuses, promotional codes, Loot boxes and free NFTs, it has successfully kept the happiness quotient of the new and old investors booming.

Big eyes offers free NFTs to the members who have supported the meme coin right since stage 1. The Sushi Crew or Big Eyes NFT marketplace is the most fun filled and rewarding experience for the community. Noteworthy that these holders also enjoy 390% ROI.

To celebrate a successful presale and in anticipation of the launch, Big Eyes is rewarding the users with a 250% bonus code. The limited time promo code BULLRUN250 gives 250% additional BIG tokens on the purchase. This is probably the last chance to be an overnight millionaire.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

