By Imran Khan • 29 March 2023 • 23:04

BREAKING: Dorset police find body of a man in Poole Harbour

Police in the UK have announced that a body has been found in Poole Harbour

A body has been found in Poole Harbour, according to recent official reports.

According to a recent statement posted by Dorset Police, “The report was received by Dorset Police at 5.03 pm on Wednesday 29 March 2023”.

The statement said that the body has not been identified yet, adding that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

They also said that HM Coroner has been notified.

