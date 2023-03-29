British expatriate tragically found dead off coast of the Philippines

By John Ensor • 29 March 2023 • 14:37

British expat tragically dies. Credit: Leonid Altman/Shutterstock.com

A British man Derek Arthur Silverthorne, 79, was found unconscious in the water by a passing ferry on Saturday March 25, according to The Sun.

Mr Silverthorne, originally from Brighton had lived in the Philippines for 15 years, was last seen alive swimming in the sea on Saturday morning before he was found shortly before midday.

Mr Silverthorne was spotted by a passing ferry, unconscious as he drifted on the surface of the water at 11.30am

Known to his friends as Bill he was part of the local Cuyo watersports association.

Attempts at CPR by his rescuers proved in vain and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A fellow member of the Cuyo Watersports Association, best friend Jimmy described him in an emotional tribute.

He said: “We still can’t believe what happened to him.

“Bill was the happiest person I knew. He loved the sea and loved diving.

“I cannot give any more details about how he died.”

Daziella Young a local businesswoman said, “On our Island of Cuyo, Palawan, a British bachelor lived for more than 15 years since 2008 at our humble pension house.

“For us, he was part of the family. He was our first-ever tenant.

“We love you so much Bill, that it breaks my heart to know you left us so suddenly.”

She added: “His wake will take place at our home in Villa Gange, Catadman, Cuyo, Palawan.

“We contacted his next of kin and the UK embassy because he wanted to be buried in his beloved Cuyo Island-his second home.”

His funeral is still being arranged as Derek’s local friends coordinate with the embassy.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The

Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and

remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.