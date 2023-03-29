Bus fire Murcia City Centre

By Catherine Mcgeer • 29 March 2023 • 17:53

PASSENGERS were safely evacuated from a bus that was on fire on the Gran Vía, between the streets Almudena and Acisclo Díaz, in central Murcia on Thursday evening, the 23rd of March. The fire brigade and the national and local police arrived on the scene to secure the area and create a perimeter around the bus. An ambulance also arrived quickly on the scene and even though the event occurred on one of the busiest streets in Murcia city nobody was injured. The fire brigade was able to smother the flames and extinguish the fire quickly. The flames were reported to be as high as the nearby buildings and some shops, one of which was Berska, in the neighborhood were required to pull down their shutters and close due to the abundance of smoke that was entering the premises. The cause of the fire was not reported.