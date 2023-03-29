Dog-Friendly Beaches, Costa Cálida, 2023

By Catherine Mcgeer • 29 March 2023 • 18:09

DOG-FRIENDLY beaches in the Murcia Region 2023. One of the questions I hear most is: What beach can I bring my dog to? For those who live on or nearby the coast, there is no place better to let our four-legged friends loose to burn some energy and have fun. I went in search of the answer and have compiled a list for all of our pooches. Please keep in mind that this can change from year to year so this information is for 2023 as mentioned above.

There are seven beaches assigned for dogs this year: three in Mazarron, and one in Aguilas, Lorca, Cartagena, and Los Alcazares. The beaches are the following:

Mazarron

Playa de Cobaticas

Playa Sierra de las Moreras

El Gachero

Aguilas

Playa de la Cañada del Negro

Cartagena

Playa de la Calera

Lorca

Playa Larga in el Garrobillo

Los Alcázares

Playa de las Salinas