Gathering momentum, Labour in-fighting likens Starmer to Putin.

By John Ensor • 29 March 2023 • 16:10

Keir Starmer under attack. Image: Wikimedia

Following his dismissal by Keir Starmer from standing as a Labour candidate, Jeremy Corbyn was visibly irritated and snapped at a reporter, reports The Express.

The Sky News reporter approached Mr Corbyn on the street on Tuesday March 28 and asked: “Can we just very quickly ask you if you’re thinking of standing as an independent Mr Corbyn?”

Mr Corbyn replied, “Thank you very much. I’m going to the demonstration against the immigration bill and I suggest you report that too.”

The reporter continued: “I just want to talk to you for 10 seconds about your future as a Labour MP.”

Mr Corbyn looked very annoyed and said in a raised voice said: “Thank you very much.” before he walked off.

It comes as the founder of Momentum Jon Lansman accused Sir Keir Starmer of behaving like “Putin of the Labour Party.”

Speaking to Times Radio, Mr Lansman said, “Keir Starmer, unfortunately, is behaving as if he was some kind of Putin of the Labour Party. That is not the way we do politics.”

Sir Keir, yesterday succeeded in getting the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to vote not to endorse Mr Corbyn as a labour candidate in the next election.

John McDonnell, a close ally of Corbyn said he believes the decision could be reversed. Speaking to TalkTV he said, “I am a great believer in the powers of conversion and I think we can reverse this decision, full stop. At this stage that is as far as anyone can go.

“In terms of what Jeremy’s decisions are, again, I think like me he is hoping that common sense will prevail and he will be allowed to stand.”

If Mr Corbyn did stand as an independent at the next general election, such a move could also see him thrown out of the party he has held membership of for nearly 60 years.

