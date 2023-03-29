Germany becomes King Charles’s first state visit, after French fiasco.

By John Ensor • 29 March 2023 • 15:24

Germany welcomed King Charles and Queen consort Camilla today Wednesday March 29, in what will be the new King’s first state visit, as reported by The Sun.

Leaving RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire this morning, Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, landing at Berlin Brandenburg Airport at around 1pm.

The royal couple looked exceptionally pleased to be there as they prepared to carry out their duties.

As they arrived Camilla was wearing a blue coat and black boots and was presented with a bright bouquet of flowers.

Before heading to their residence at Bellevue Palace, they will be greeted by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender.

The King is due to plant a tree on the grounds before this evening’s state banquet.

Originally scheduled for Sunday March 26 the tour was hastily rearranged when the visit to France had to be cancelled due to anti-government protests.

President Macron had no option but to ask the British Government if they could postpone the King’s four-day visit.

Former national security adviser, Lord Ricketts said the lavish Versailles dinner would have had “echoes” of the French revolution if it was allowed to go ahead.

All this comes amid Charles’ son Harry who is fighting a legal case against publisher Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), which is expected to conclude on Thursday March 30.

Reports said that Charles was “too busy” to see him.

