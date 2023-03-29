By Imran Khan • 29 March 2023 • 18:33

Girl JUMPS from balcony in Spain after being attacked with AXE by ex-partner hiding inside her house in Torremolinos Image: Radoszki Shutterstock.com

Police have arrested a man for assaulting his ex-partner who jumped from a balcony in Spain after being attacked inside her house in Torremolinos

A 17-year-old girl jumped from the balcony of her house in Torremolinos after she was attacked with an axe by her ex-partner.

According to Malaga Hoy on Wednesday, March 29, the man was waiting for her hidden inside the house and then attacked once the girl arrived home.

A statement by Pedro Fernández, Spanish Government delegate in Andalusia said, “police arrested a 21-year-old man for assaulting his partner”.

Fernández stated that “the man remained hidden in one of the rooms of the house, where he gained access without consent.”

“He had a restraining order against the young woman and assaulted her unexpectedly in her home”, he added.

Fernández continued, “In that moment of desperation and flight, the victim jumped from the first-floor balcony, and fell to the street”.

While speaking about the suspect he said that “The man also had stab wounds to his neck due to self-harm and was initially taken to hospital before he was taken into police custody”.

Meanwhile, after the incident, the girl was taken to the Hospital Clínico de Málaga, where she is reportedly doing well.

___________________________________________________________

