Next step for Kath Kidston as popular brand name is saved

By Linda Hall • 29 March 2023 • 13:25

QUIRKY DESIGNS: Next has acquired the Cath Kidston brand Photo credit: Cath Kidston

NEXT has bought the Cath Kidston brand name for £8.5 million (€9.6) after the British retailer fell into administration for the second time in two years.

Cath Kidston, which once had 60 stores in the UK as well as worldwide franchise outlets, was bought by restructuring experts Hilco in July 2020 but put on the market again earlier this year.

Approximately 125 jobs could be lost as PricewaterhouseCoopers administrators prepare to close Cath Kidston stores in London, Ashford (Kent), Cheshire Oaks and York once their stock has been sold off.

The Cath Kidston website is also being licensed back to the administrators for 12 weeks.

Acquiring the vintage-inspired name is Next’s latest step in adding to its brand portfolio, which includes distribution rights to the US chains Gap and Victoria’s Secret in the UK.

Joules and the online furnishings specialists Made.com were also brought out of administration by Next as the company helps ailing brands maintain a presence in the UK.

Next is also using some of these well-known names to fill spaces in high street stores while reaching to a wider audience.

Next anticipates increasing prices more slowly over the next 12 months after better-than-expected annual profits. The retailer saw annual pre-tax profit increase by 5.7 per cent to £870.4 million (€990.1 million) January, which was higher than the forecast £860 million (€978.2). Full-price sales rose by 6.9 per cent year-on-year.

The group, which raised prices to counteract higher costs, said price inflation was likely to be more benign than previously predicted.

