Rolex quietly discontinues THIS cult classic design raising prices through the roof.

By John Ensor • 29 March 2023 • 12:56

Rare Rolex value soars: Ali Rezvani

Rolex revealed its new watches for 2023 on Monday March 27 and at the same time discontinued its ‘mad scientist’ $9,300 Milgauss timepiece, writes Business Insider.

Specialist collectors spotted the omission resulting in a massive spike on Google search on Monday, followed by a raised interest in the Milgauss model.

The Milgauss, introduced in 1953, was one of Rolex’s speciality pieces, designed for pilots, sailors, divers, and other explorers.

The magnetic field-resistant Milgauss was popular with scientists and engineers because the magnetic interference from their lab equipment threw off the timing of their mechanical wristwatch. Rolex says the original version was worn by the scientists at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, in Geneva.

Fans of the Milgauss include actor and jazz pianist Jeff Goldblum who sported a customised version in “Jurassic World: Dominion.” Others include actress Jennifer Aniston and The Red Hot Chilli Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis.

Its discontinuation has now led to a frenzy of interest with some resellers aiming to capitalize on a surge in popularity. According to Chrono24 many dealers are currently offering it for sale well above $13,000, compared with its $9,300 retail price.

Paul Altieri, one of the world’s most foremost authorities on Rolex watches says he is holding off selling for the time being.

“What usually happens is right after a model is discontinued, the price will jump, and we don’t know where it’s going to be. It may take a day or two to stabilize. . .we like to sell watches that are at market, even if it goes down. We don’t think it will, we think it will go up.”

