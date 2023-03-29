SHAME as British man ‘exposes genitals’ and urinates over passengers on BA flight

By John Ensor • 29 March 2023 • 11:08

BA flight hell. image credit: BA Media Centre

A man who had previously starred on the show Grand Designs, exposed his genitals and urinated on passengers aboard a British Airways flight in January this year, writes The Sun.

A court heard that during the eight-hour BA flight from Barbados to Heathrow, Adam Purchase, 54, began “urinating liberally” and damaged passenger Thomas Homphrey’s shoes and socks with his pee, as well as his child’s teddy bear and drinks bottle. Over £1000 of damage was also caused to the aircraft’s carpet and seats

Purchase who was travelling with his two sons, aged ten and eight, was drinking throughout

Mr Homphrey was sat behind with his wife and child.

Prosecutor Ms Ashleigh Ettiene, told Uxbridge magistrates’ court, “Mr Purchase became drunk and incoherent.

“At 11pm the complainant Mr Homphrey was awoken by his wife shouting ‘oh my God he’s peeing everywhere’.

“Urine was splashing on his legs and feet. Mr Purchase had his genitalia out and was urinating.

“It was a packed aircraft. There were children present, including his own.

“Mr Purchase has been described as being drunk and urinating liberally, coming across as reckless and causing damage to the aircraft.”

Mr Purchase remembers having two rum and ginger ales at the airport and two small bottles of wine on the plane. He has no further recollection other than being woken up when they landed.

He admitted drunkenly entering an aircraft and causing damage of £1,001 (€1138)

He was released on unconditional bail and sent to Isleworth crown court to be sentenced next month.

Chair of the bench Mr Zubair told Purchase, “You were so drunk that you have no recollection of standing up, exposing your genitals and urinating all over the seats and another passenger.”

Adam Purchase, 54, appeared on the show Grand Designs in 2011, he, unfortunately, ran out of money before he could complete the project.

