By Imran Khan • 29 March 2023 • 23:26

Teenage girl ‘beaten and strangled’ inside police car as UK officer faces charges Image: David Asch Shutterstock.com

A police officer in UK charged after he assaulted a 16-year-old girl at the back of his patrol car

A police officer in the UK has been charged after he beat and strangled a girl at the back of his official car.

According to LBC on Wednesday, March 29, PC Kevin Markowski, who is a serving officer in the Nottinghamshire Police has been accused of “assault by beating and non-fatal intentional strangulation of a child”, as per the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The watchdog stated that all the allegations against 46-year-old Markowski are “centered” around the incident that happened in Arnold, near Nottingham on August 24, 2022.

The charges against the police officer were made after a probe was done by the OPC in October, along with a “referral from Nottinghamshire Police”.

“Following an independent investigation after a voluntary referral to the IOPC, one of our officers has been charged with criminal offences and has been suspended pending the court case”, said a statement by a spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police.

Markowski is now due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates´ Court for further proceedings.

___________________________________________________________

