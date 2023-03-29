By Imran Khan • 29 March 2023 • 23:26
Teenage girl ‘beaten and strangled’ inside police car as UK officer faces charges
A police officer in the UK has been charged after he beat and strangled a girl at the back of his official car.
According to LBC on Wednesday, March 29, PC Kevin Markowski, who is a serving officer in the Nottinghamshire Police has been accused of “assault by beating and non-fatal intentional strangulation of a child”, as per the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The watchdog stated that all the allegations against 46-year-old Markowski are “centered” around the incident that happened in Arnold, near Nottingham on August 24, 2022.
The charges against the police officer were made after a probe was done by the OPC in October, along with a “referral from Nottinghamshire Police”.
“Following an independent investigation after a voluntary referral to the IOPC, one of our officers has been charged with criminal offences and has been suspended pending the court case”, said a statement by a spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police.
Markowski is now due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates´ Court for further proceedings.
