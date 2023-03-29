By Imran Khan • 29 March 2023 • 21:17

Tributes pour in after death of British comedian Paul O´Grady Image: @theroyalfamily Twitter

Several people including the Queen Consort sent their tributes after Paul O´Grady died

Tributes were paid by several celebrities after the British comedian Paul O’Grady died at the age of 67.

The star who played as Lily Savage and hosted several chat and game shows in the UK is reported to have died ‘unexpectedly but peacefully’ on the evening of Tuesday, March 28.

After the announcement of his death, an image of the Queen Consort along with the star was posted on the Royal Family´s official Twitter account.

It said, “Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of @Battersea_, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories.”

Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of @Battersea_, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories. pic.twitter.com/N13aBuBYCm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 29, 2023

Malcolm Prince, who was an old friend and a producer, as per Sky News said that “I popped round to Paul’s for a good old catch-up. Surrounded by his beloved dogs, he was laughing smiling and full of life. He was looking forward to so many new projects,”

He added, “And now he’s gone I can’t believe it. We have lost a unique talent – and I’ve lost a dear friend. We were all lucky to have Paul in our lives.”

An emotional tribute was paid by actress Sally Lindsay, who as per Sky News said, “He was the most wonderful man. He was like a whirlwind, force of nature.”

She stated that he “had a funny, sharp wit and was a bit of a social warrior as well”.

“My Lord what a joy he was to have around… the world is a darker place today”, Lindsay added.

I can’t quite believe that Paul is not in this world anymore.I was only on the phone with him last week,him making me cry laughing as usual.A dear mate,a social warrior and a legend .R.I.P my darling,I was lucky to call you my friend 💔💔 — Sally Lindsay (@sally_lindsay) March 29, 2023

Comedian and actor Omid Djalili said,”Just coming to terms with the unexpected passing of Paul O’Grady. I don’t think I’ve ever been so immediately enamoured with a personality on a first meeting. He truly elevated the very atmosphere in which he moved. God rest his mighty soul.”

Lorraine Kell from ITV said that O’Grady was “a really special man”.

She stated that “he was “funny, fearless, brave, kind and wise” and “will be sorely missed”.

Kell also added, that “I always think dogs are the best judge of character and they ADORED him.”

Rob Brydon from Gavin & Stacy said that O’Grady was “a lovely, warm and caring man with a lightning fast and devastating wit, what terrible news.”

Sandi Toksvig, a comedian and former host of Great British Bake Off said, “Working with Paul O’Grady was one of the greatest pleasures of my life. Funny, fearless and full of rage. The best. The world seems a little less bright.”

Comedian Wayne Edward Bellamy-Wright, while speaking about O’Grady said, “A true inspiration to all. I first met Paul over 30 years ago as I warmed up for him in Blackpool. He was so kind and gentle and free with his wonderful advice.

He said that Paul had told him to “just be you, be kind and nice and avoid the nasty drama”

Wayne continued, “Not only have you been a huge inspiration to all drag acts but also to all comedians, we all have a streak of Lilly running through us”.

Peter Tatchell, human rights campaigner said, “Paul wasn’t just a brilliant comedian and broadcast personality but a much-admired campaigner for LGBT+ equality and animal rights.”

