Would YOU try Heinz’s limited edition ‘Hot Cross bun mayonnaise’ this Easter?

By Sarah Newton-John • 29 March 2023 • 10:31

Hot cross buns/Shutterstock Images

After tantalizing fans by launching a Creme Egg-flavoured mayo in 2019, and a Chocolate Orange blend in 2021, Heinz is at it again this year with the [Seriously] Good Hot Cross Bun Mayo—made from its classic mayonnaise, toasted hot cross buns, and swirled with cinnamon spices and fruit pieces.

But you won´t find this spread at the shops. Heinz’s controversial new sweet mayo will only be available in 100 limited-edition jars, which must be won before April 2nd.

To be in with a chance of winning one of 100 limited-edition jars of Heinz [Seriously] Good Hot Cross Bun Mayo, head to Heinz.co.uk to enter its #HotCrossBunMayo competition, which launches today and will run for one week only.

Katharina Kern, Brand Manager at Heinz, said: ‘From delicious chocolate orange to crème egg, people love Heinz’s sweet mayo combos as much as we love inventing new, eggs-citing products for our customers.

‘So, to wish everyone a very hoppy Easter this year, we’re giving 100 lucky winners the chance to get their hands on our Heinz [Seriously] Good Hot Cross Bun Mayo.’

TikTok videos showing novel ways to eat the traditional Easter treats—hot cross buns—have reached one million views in the last month, according to community retailer SPAR, via the Evening Standard.

Hot cross buns are symbolic of this significant day in the Christian faith, Good Friday, when Jesus was crucified. Each bun is decorated with a cross made from flour paste, which represents the cross on which Christ died. The spices in hot cross buns are said to represent the spices that were used to embalm Christ after his death.

As to the origins of hot cross buns, one theory is that the contemporary hot cross bun originates from St Albans, in England, where, in 1361, Brother Thomas Rodcliffe, a 14th-century monk at St Albans Abbey, developed a similar recipe called an ‘Alban Bun’ and distributed the bun to the local poor on Good Friday.

