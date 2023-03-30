Birth Controversy: Spanish actress sparks scandal with baby announcement

By Betty Henderson • 30 March 2023 • 16:02

Spanish actress Ana Obergón sparked a debate over surrogacy, which is illegal in Spain, by announcing the arrival of her daughter, born via surrogate in the USA. Photo credit: Ana Obregón (via Instagram)

THE latest report on surrogacy in Spain has found that 2,500 babies have been born via surrogate, despite the practice being illegal in the country. The news comes after Spanish sit-com actress Ana Obregón faced backlash for announcing the birth of her baby via surrogacy in the USA on Wednesday, March 30.

Obregón’s decision attracted criticism due to the “clear poverty bias” between women who pay surrogates and women who become surrogates because they need the funds, according to Spanish Equality Minister, Irene Montero.

Obregón has previously talked about her struggles regarding children after she lost her only son to cancer at the age of 27 in 2020. She announced her happiness via Instagram with a cover she shot for iHola! Magazine, writing “A light has arrived in my life, bringing happiness into my darkness. I will never be alone again. I AM ALIVE AGAIN”.

Spain’s law forbids the “transaction of a human being”, which includes surrogacy. However, there is a legal loophole that allows for the registration of children born through surrogacy abroad, in accordance with the Hague Convention. To register a child in a Spanish consulate, only a birth certificate is required.