Breaking: A 22-car train carrying mixed ethanol derails and catches fire in Minnesota

By Sarah Newton-John • 30 March 2023 • 13:15

A train carrying mixed ethanol has derailed and caught fire in Raymond, Minnesota, at approximately 1am on Thursday morning forcing residents to evacuate.

Residents in Raymond have been told to evacuate the area following the incident, Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Police quickly established a half-mile evacuation of the area as they dealt with the incident.

As residents fled their homes, an emergency collection site was opened at a nearby school for those with nowhere to go.

The blaze is still being contained by emergency responders.

Locals have been warned not to travel to the site or around the city of Raymond as officials deal with the incident.

