By Imran Khan • 30 March 2023 • 13:25

BREAKING: Russia’s State Security Service detains Wall Street Journal journalist on espionage charges Image: Evan-Gershkovich

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been detained in Russia while on assignment

A Wall Street Journal journalist has been detained in Russia on charges of espionage.

According to Moscow Times, Gershkovich, who is a U.S. citizen was detained by Russia´s State Security Service (FSB) on Thursday, March 30, as per a government statement.

Gershkovich was reportedly “involved in the collection of “secret information” about a Russian defense company”, as per a statement by FSB.

This would be the first time in modern Russian history that alligations of spying have been imposed on a foreign journalist.

As per local media in Russia, this arrest could “send a fresh chill through Russia’s media space and could lead to other foreign media outlets pulling journalists out of the country”.

A statement by Andrei Soldatov, an investigative journalist and expert on FSB, “It is a frontal attack on all foreign correspondents who still work in Russia. And it means that the FSB is off the leash”.

The 31-year-old journalist was on assignment in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg, at the time of being detained.

He will now be transported to Moscow, and will be formally arrested by a court.

A statement by the Wall Street Journal said that they “deeply concerned for the safety of Mr. Gershkovich”.

Local media reports also state that Gershkovich has been alleged by the FSB of “working for the U.S. government” and his detention happened while “trying to obtain secret information”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.