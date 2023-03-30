Car thief killed as owner tracks down vehicle using Apple AirTag before shooting him  

By Imran Khan • 30 March 2023 • 19:08

Car thief killed as owner tracks down vehicle using AirTag before shooting him

Police in the US said the vehicle´s owner tracked down a thief after it was stolen using Apple AirTag and killed him

A victim of car theft has killed the person who stole his vehicle, just before the police arrived.

According to the Mirror, the incident happened in San Antonio, Texas, after a man stole a family truck on Wednesday, March 29.

Reports state that three members of the family then used Apple AirTag, which was placed inside the car, to track it.

They later found the car in a parking area of a mall and, as per the police, “confront the suspect when they saw him inside their vehicle”.

The suspect who stole the car was then shot by one of the men, as it is believed that he pulled out a weapon.

As per the police, “the truck owners had called the police to report the theft before the shooting but had then decided not to wait for the officers”.

The man was then later pronounced dead.

A statement by San Antonio Police Department spokesperson Nick Soliz said, “Our suspect today stole the white truck you see back there. They stole it. Little did he know it was tagged with an Apple AirTag,”

He stated that “one of the family members told police he believed “a firearm may have been pulled by the suspect,” prompting him to open fire”.

“Right now, it’s believed that only the victim of the stolen vehicle fired shots,” Soliz said, adding. “He did strike the suspect in the stolen truck.”

