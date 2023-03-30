By John Ensor • 30 March 2023 • 10:25

Double shooting in Cambridgeshire within six miles of each other leaves Two dead, three suspects have been arrested. Shutterstock

Cambridgeshire Police were first called just after 9pm on Wednesday March 29 to investigate reports of gunshots in Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire. The body of an unnamed 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound, writes The Daily Mail.

Then at 9.37pm, another call was taken from a person approximately six miles away in Sutton, near Ely, again the sound of gunshots. The second victim a 57-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds. Both deaths are being treated as murder.

Formal identification has yet to be announced by Police.

Police arrested three suspects early on Thursday March 30, in Cambridge a 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman. While a 66-year-old man was also arrested in the Worcester area.

All three were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

A white Peugeot 208, and a shotgun have been recovered. While the properties in Meridian Close and The Row have been closed off as police officers continue to investigate.

DI Mark Butler from the major crime unit, said: ‘We have launched two linked murder investigations following the shootings of two men at separate properties in the county.

‘These events will be shocking to local people and there will be understandable concerns within local communities, however, we are treating the attacks as targeted and there is no wider risk to the general public.

‘There will be an increased police presence in the areas concerned today and officers and scenes of crime officers will be at the scenes throughout the day.

‘Our thoughts also go out to the family and friends of the victims. Specially trained officers are in touch with them and they are helping our investigation.

‘Detectives are now beginning inquiries into how these events unfolded and we are appealing to anyone who was in either area and saw anyone acting suspiciously or a white Peugeot 208.

‘Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be very important to our investigation.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.