By Imran Khan • 30 March 2023 • 12:37

BREAKING: Famous restaurant in Spain ‘completely destroyed’ after MASSIVE flames engulf building Image: @Bomberscat Twitter.com

A major fire completely burned down a famous restaurant in Roda de Berà as firefighters rush to control the flames

An intense fire engulfed a famous restaurant in Spain, completely destroying the building on Thursday, March 30.

According to the Catalan fire services, Bombers de la Generalitat, over 11 fire brigades were rushed to the site of the restaurant Fusta Mar, in the Arc de Barà campsite, which is located in the municipality of Roda de Berà (Tarragona province).

The fire was reported a few minutes after 7:00 am, as per Bombers, and despite several attempts by the fire department, nothing could be done to save the structure, which collapsed.

As per a statement by the Bombers posted on Twitter, “The fire completely burned the building, which ended up collapsing.”.

L'incendi ha cremat totalment l'edifici, que ha acabat col·lapsant. El foc, que ja està ESTABILITZAT, ha baixat força d'intensitat, en aquests moments. Ara hi treballem amb 11 dotacions. #bomberscat pic.twitter.com/wTpwr9pvvt — Bombers (@bomberscat) March 30, 2023

Officials added that the fire has already been ‘stabilised and has dropped in intensity” now.

Firemen working on the scene said that the fire grew fast as the structure was entirely made of wood.

Fusta Mar was not only a famous gastronomic space but also held concerts and social events.

This restaurant had previously also been featured on a major Catalan show on TV3 called “Joc de Cartes” and was frequently visited by people not only living at the campsite, but also from other parts of Spain.

Authorities have now said that investigations will be carried out by Mossos d’Esquadra, to check if there was any kind of criminal connection that resulted in the fire.

___________________________________________________________

