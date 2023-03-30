By Imran Khan • 30 March 2023 • 17:16

UPDATE: Father says ‘did not expect to see son’s killer’ as he faces jail for stabbing his boy´s murderer Image: Roman Sigaev Shutterstock.com

UPDATE March 30 (5.16pm) – The father of a boy who was murdered in Spain has been jailed after he attacked his son´s killer outside a courtroom

The father of a 16-year-old boy who was murdered in Burjassot during December 2021, will have to go to prison after he was arrested on Tuesday, March 28.

According to Levente EMW, José S. A. has been released after he appeared at the court, but will have to go to prison after the penitentiary centre revoked his parole for having committed a crime.

The mother of the victim, who was also arrested, has been released as the court has issued a restraining order against the alleged murder of their son.

Mónica C. S. was also accused of a crime of injury after she allegedly held the victim while her husband stabbed him several times.

The father during the hearing testified alone in response to questions from his lawyer.

The 47-year-old man claims to be undergoing treatment after his son got murdered and stated that he did not remember exactly how the attack took place last Tuesday.

He also claimed that it was the fifth time he had been in court for the trial, adding and that he “did not expect to meet his son’s murderer”, as he had not shown up on previous occasions, or at least had not seen him.

___________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL March 28 (1.58 pm) – Police arrested a man after he stabbed another person outside a court in Burjassot, Spain, who allegedly killed his son

A young man has been stabbed on Tuesday, March 28, at the gates of Ciudad de la Justicia in València, after he was attacked by the parents of a 16-year-old boy he allegedly killed in December 2021.

According to Levente EMW, Guardia Civil officials in charge of guarding the court premises detained the father of the victim for attempted murder, after he attacked the alleged murderer of his son.

Policia Nacional then arrived on the scene and proceeded to arrest both the father and the mother.

The suspect was injured and had to be treated by a SAMU ambulance as he had stab wounds to the neck, although he preferred not to be evacuated to the hospital.

As per the police the incident happened at 11 am after the suspect appeared at juvenile court.

Police said that “He had recently been released from the juvenile detention centre where he was being held and was due to appear before the judge so that he could be placed in a restraining order until the trial is held for the murder of which he is accused”.

“The minor managed to repel the attack and the bleeding injuries to his neck are hardly serious”, said an official statement.

It added, “However, given the location of the injuries, a vital area, both parents of the teenager who was murdered have been arrested for attempted murder”.

___________________________________________________________

