Film Commission Murcia

Around twenty Murcian towns have pledged to convert their heritage sites into film sets to entice cinema and television producers to the area. The Region of Murcia, inspired by Sevilla and its tourism renaissance brought on by the filming of HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ there, has created the ‘Film Commission Region de Murcia’. This commission will promote and facilitate the production of movies and series in the region. The hope is that it will encourage more tourists to the area to view the scenery they will watch in the productions. Some areas have already experienced this with Netflix choosing Cabo de Palos and Portman to shoot their series ‘Red Sky’. Murcia boasts some very cinematic scenery like the Roman Theatre in Cartagena, ‘the badlands’ of Abanilla, and the Sierra Minera in La Union. The objective of this initiative is to open up new business possibilities, boost the sector, and create employment in the region.