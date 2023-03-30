Hotel guests in London robbed of jewellery and watches worth nearly £400,000 by housekeeper

By John Ensor • 30 March 2023 • 13:20

Hotel guests in london robbed of jewellery worth nearly £400,000 by housekeeper. Image: Wikipedia

A cleaner who worked in some of London’s plushest hotels and apartments, including the five-star Hilton Hotel in Park Lane stole almost £400,000 from wealthy guests and is now facing justice, as reported by LBC.

Westminster magistrates court heard how Sabina Rova, 23, stole Cartier watches and rings, Rolexes, and Dior pearl earrings, and also took credit cards to fund her shopping sprees.

Crying in court she admitted to a burglary at the Hilton hotel, worth a huge £187,000, in addition to using a stolen bank card.

Rova subsequently pleaded guilty to two more burglaries, when she stole jewellery and watches amounting to £179,000 were stolen.

Prosecutor Rachel Darlington, “In each case, Ms Rova gained work as a housekeeper, and used her position to access guests’ rooms in different hotels and stole valuable items.”

“Following each burglary, she immediately left the hotel in the middle of her shift, never to return.”

The court also heard how a bespoke piece of diamond jewellery worth €80,000 was stolen, as well as a pair of €26,000 Cartier earrings on September 15, 2022.

Rova, originally from Romania, who had been living in Walthamstow was part of an “organised crime group,” said Prosecutor Alex Matthews.

She has been remanded in custody to face sentencing on April 5.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.