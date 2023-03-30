By Euro Weekly News Media • 30 March 2023 • 16:57

How Spain could benefit from Amsterdam's 'no stag' policy

For centuries, Amsterdam has been at the centre of Europe’s party scene.

From the first coffee shops to the dawn of trance music in the 90s, the Dutch capital has long been a beloved party mecca.

However, that party could soon be well and truly pooped.

Having spent years wooing tourists with the city’s liberal laws, politicians have told those same tourists to ‘stay away’.

The controversial campaign, launched this week, is currently aimed solely at British tourists, specifically stag and hen parties.

However, the plan is to eventually target other nationalities – and that will likely include Spanish groups.

Officials hope it will clean up Amsterdam’s image, ridding it of groups that pour hundreds of millions of Euros into the city’s bars, hotels and restaurants each year, in favour of what they’ve deemed a ‘better’ class of tourist.

The business logic behind this is badly flawed, and the damage to Amsterdam’s reputation as a fun, liberal and relaxed city could be irreversible.

However, the move could also benefit Spain – big time.

Stags and hens are a huge part of the British tourism sector. Around 500,000 people in the UK get married each year, with an estimated six million people embarking on a stag or hen weekend.

Around 30 per cent of those are staged outside of the UK, with each group worth an estimated €6,000 to the local economy.

Since Last Night of Freedom launched in 1999, Amsterdam has always been among our most popular destinations. Currently it is the ninth most visited stag hotspot on Earth.

Yet if politicians are determined for tourists to ‘stay away’, there are plenty of Spanish destinations that will be determined to fill an Amsterdam-sized gap in this lucrative market.

Benidorm has already surpassed Amsterdam as a stag and hen haven, and it is growing faster than anywhere else on the planet.

In recent years, bookings have rocketed by 700 per cent. In many ways it is as laid back as Amsterdam, but in times of sky-inflation rates, your money goes a lot further.

If hens – the far less rowdy of the two sides – are told to ‘stay away’, Barcelona and Madrid will be obvious alternatives for brides-to-be.

Like Amsterdam, they are both world cities, breathtakingly beautiful and dripping with culture – the big difference being hens will feel welcome and wanted in both.

But these benefits wouldn’t just be felt in already established locations.

Around 20 years ago, the likes of Krakow, Riga and Tallin were barely on any tourist’s radar.

Then, reinvented as stag and hen party destinations, the sector breathed life into their tourism sector. Suddenly Eastern Europe was the new Las Vegas.

But their real benefit came after stags and hens returned home after a weekend of partying, when they told their friends about just how good these cities were.

The food. The people. The history and culture.

Word soon spread that these corners of Eastern Europe also made great little spots for a family holiday, or a stunning romantic city break.

Stags and hens were the key to unlock the door to their tourism industry, and they have never looked back.

So, if Amsterdam really is adamant it no longer wants stags and hens, what’s stopping somewhere like, say, Zaragoza reinventing itself as a welcoming, friendly party destination?

Obviously, all will depend on just how much groups pay attention to Amsterdam’s campaign, which isn’t totally without merit.

Having visited Amsterdam just this weekend to meet our suppliers, the feeling was some of the changes – noticeably plans to move the Red-Light District away from the city centre – were almost universally welcomed.

The area is unquestionably overcrowded and dirty, and does little to enhance the city. Moving it away from the centre is an easy win.

But many of these proposals are excessive and counter-productive to the city’s growth. They threaten to strip Amsterdam of much of the city’s character and identity.

Amsterdam could soon be like every other city, and that would be a crying shame.

But if Amsterdam’s partying reputation does go up in smoke – there are plenty of Spanish destinations ready to swoop.

By Matt Mavir