Investigation into discovery of a body on a beach in the Malaga municipality of Maro

By Chris King • 30 March 2023 • 20:11

Image of a beach in Maro, Nerja, in Malaga province. Credit: Google maps - Francisco Mesa Morente

The discovery of a man’s body on a beach in the Malaga municipality of Maro is being investigated by the Guardia Civil.

Guardia Civil investigators are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a middle-aged man whose body was found on Monday, March 27, near a beach in Maro, in the town of Nerja in the province of Malaga.

According to sources close to the investigation, EFE was informed by sources close to the investigation that the police initially believe that he may have fallen off a nearby cliff in Maro-Cerdo Gordo. That can only be determined by the post-mortem examination that is due to take place on his body. This will help the investigators learn whether the case is due to an accidental death or whether there are indications of a possible murder.

The discovery of the man’s body was revealed by the SUR this Thursday, March 30. They reported that the body had been found with several traumatisms and the body was naked. That leads investigators to believe that the victim possibly practised nudism in the area, as reported by malagahoy.es.

